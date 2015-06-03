NNPC and FAAC facts of sharing

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Nigeria

NNPC and FAAC facts of sharing

by 06/07/2018 19:27:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Sunny Atumah

As individuals and communities we are encouraged to share what we have with others. The love and care for neighbour is divine in nature. The concept of sharing is also not to encourage indolence. The Nigerian constitution authorized funds of the federation to be in a central pool to be distributed; to each according to an agreed formula.  That spirit of cooperation and solidarity had existed among the sub national governments since the First Republic.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru

The basis of revenue allocation in the 1960 Independence and 1963 Republican constitutions of Nigeria were strictly derivative. Section 140 which made provision for the sharing of the proceeds of minerals, including mineral oil, mandated the Federal Government to pay to a region, a sum equal to 50 per cent of the proceeds of any royalty received by the Federation in respect of any minerals extracted in that region and any mining rents derived by the Federal Government from within any region. The Gowon Administration’s Petroleum Act of 27 November, 1969 altered the 50 percent royalties and rents received from mining enterprises to the component states in which mining was done. He abolished the existing derivation formula for one based on population and size of states which subsequent administrations tinkered with to the present 13 percent derivation to oil producing states.

How the distributable funds are shared and for what has been our bane. The dimension it has taken has become a source of serious concern for an economy that is monomaniacal in nature; literally depending on oil for survival. It is a cause for worry that a tinkering of the constitution is needed to cater for what has become an abnormality. As a people we are also not demanding for accountability in the management of resources. The direct consequences are the agitations for self-determination, resource control, devolution of powers, equity and justice and restructuring (whether economic or political) that have pervaded our land. The words of Thomas Woodrow Wilson (1856-1924) who was the 28th President of the United States (1913–1921) explained this in a speech in Des Moines, Iowa on 1st February 1916: “America cannot be an ostrich with its head in the sand.” Ditto Nigeria?

Last week, the monthly Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee, FAAC, meeting failed to reach agreement on remittances by the NNPC. The FAAC is made up of the Minister of Finance, the Accountant General of the Federation, the 36 States Commissioners of Finance and their Accountants General, the Central Bank of Nigeria and all other officials recognized in funds sharing. The FAAC refused to share the revenue made available by NNPC as statutory allocation for the three tiers of government for June because the revenue made available by NNPC for sharing allegedly fell lower than expectations. It was a harmony of interests and collective action by the states finance representatives to reject their shares of distributable funds that ordinarily matured monthly. There was a fit of temper that the amount allegedly fell short of N20 billion dollars or was it N40 billion. How low have we degenerated as a nation? Reconciliation would have solved the problem rather than the We no go gree O attitude.

The Maikanti Baru-led NNPC should give a comprehensive brief on this matter to bridge the mutual distrust on the state of affairs in its operations. PMS import has been a critical factor in the arguments and we are not addressing it. It is true the price of crude has gone up. That equally translates to a substantial increase in price being that the NNPC imports virtually all the PMS we have refused to refine locally. The NNPC late last year promised that Nigeria would be self sustaining of PMS in 2019. The refineries are still comatose leading to imports that are not appropriately priced and highly subsidized from our crude sales. Unfortunately, the Federal Government would shy away from this because of electioneering. We want to have our cake and eat it.

The system as manifested in relying on crude oil without adding value is making us fanatically lazy and to a degree of extravagant wastefulness. Our obsession with asset sharing has led us to living in devotional economic denials. Our ability to envision realizable ideals through critical thought is fast disappearing even as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4.0 that does not recognize crude oil stares us in the face. We can use petroleum to jumpstart our ailing economy to create wealth. Three weeks ago it was a global issue that Nigeria’s crude was floating in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub without buyers, 60 years after we started exporting crude oil to Europe. Nobody interrogated that aspect of our operations but preferred fetching water from broken pipes and not from the taps. Nigeria’s population has 87 million that are rated the poorest globally with a high level of income inequality. The accusations and counter accusations between the NNPC and the FAAC would not help Nigeria. We should stop playing the ostrich!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More