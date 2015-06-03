Ndigbo and Buhari: Still a difficult romance

By EMMANUEL AZIKEN

Chief Timipire Sylva’s castigation of critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term aspiration at last Tuesday’s All Progressives Congress, APC Southeast zonal rally in Owerri was indeed profound.

President Buhari conferred with the title of Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017

Noting criticisms from the president’s opponents, Sylva who governed Bayelsa State between 2007 and 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleged that Buhari’s critics were those who enjoyed the profligacy of the past and were bent on returning to the old order.

Sylva like many of those who spoke, including the chief host, that is Governor Rochas Okorocha, were just few years ago, leading apologists of the PDP. Where they were not apologists, some of them were actually antagonists of the man that they had gathered to endorse.

The rally was organised by Governor Okorocha to showcase what he and many APC Southeast leaders have lately been asserting as the determination of the Southeast not to make the mistake of 2015 in voting against Buhari.

It was also to thank the president for what has undeniably been the most impactful infrastructural touch of the Federal Government in the Southeast geopolitical zone in recent times.

However, beneath the veneer of political pragmatism was the reality of the political leaders going on another fool’s errand.

Though the rally was termed a Southeast Rally, there was a notable absence of regional leaders of the party. None of the five Southeast ministers from the state attended the rally. Not even Governor Okorocha’s brother in-law and Minister of State (Education), Prof. Anthony Onwuka attended the rally.

Even more, the professed Southeast leaders of the party including former governors like Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Martins Elechi were absent at the rally.

That fault line was further manifested in the complete absence of Okorocha’s APC rivals at home, notably his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere and senators from the state and other notable APC leaders who were absent.

Some prominent Igbo APC leaders who did not attend claimed that they were not invited for the rally obviously because of the stance that they took against Okorocha’s plot to foist his son-in-law Uche Nwosu as his successor.

Also significant was the absence of the guest of honour, that is President Buhari. He sent the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha. Was that a product of the arithmetical postulation of the 97% + 5% relationship between Buhari and Ndigbo?

Beyond the slip-up was Buhari’s assertion through his representative, Mustapha, that the Southeast aspiration for the presidency would be determined by their support for the president in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

The inference was that by supporting his aspiration, the Southeast would prevent the situation whereby another northerner would emerge in 2019, and want to serve two terms and by that put the mythical 2023 Southeast presidency project at bay.

It is a catch-22 situation for the people of the Southeast.

President’s Buhari’s hypothesis has, however, not found traction among the mainstream Igbo leadership outside those in the APC. The narrative of the Southeast supporting Buhari by fire or by force is one that subjects the presidency of the country to primordial considerations that are against performance potentials and parameters.

So whether Buhari is good or not, he must be supported for the Southeast to produce a president for the country whether such a Southeast candidate is also good or not.

It is interesting that this narrative is now being contested. Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, lawyer, petroleum engineer and author who was a former supporter of President Buhari and is from the Southeast is now challenging Buhari for the APC ticket. Adamu Garba, a 35-year old I.T entrepreneur from Adamawa State is also challenging for the APC ticket. So, what is bad if any of these two men who have successfully managed their different businesses locally and abroad emerges president and changes the narrative of bad governance?

Or what of Dr. (Mrs.) Elishama Ideh, property entrepreneur turned philanthropist who has rescued thousands from the streets? She could as well project the narrative that what a man can do a woman can do also and maybe even better!