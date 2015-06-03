Ndigbo and Buhari: Still a difficult romance

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Mitt Romney calls Trump's trade war 'a tax on Americans' that will cost U.S. jobs

0out of 5

Can you spot the venomous snake hiding in the grass?

0out of 5

Trump is 'aware' of plans to fly a giant 'Trump baby' during his London visit

0out of 5

Lindsey Bubar has dance party in hospital before mastectomy for breast cancer

0out of 5

Security guard is charged with murder for beating to death a customer who stole booze

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Nigeria

Ndigbo and Buhari: Still a difficult romance

by 06/07/2018 19:11:00 0 comments 1 Views

By EMMANUEL AZIKEN
Chief Timipire Sylva’s castigation   of critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term aspiration at last Tuesday’s All Progressives Congress, APC Southeast zonal rally in Owerri was indeed profound.

President Buhari conferred with the title of Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017

Noting criticisms from the president’s opponents, Sylva who governed Bayelsa State between 2007 and 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alleged that Buhari’s critics were those who enjoyed the profligacy of the past and were bent on returning to the old order.

Sylva like many of those who spoke, including the chief host, that is Governor Rochas Okorocha, were just few years ago, leading apologists of the PDP. Where they were not apologists, some of them were actually antagonists of the man that they had gathered to endorse.

The rally was organised by Governor Okorocha to showcase what he and many APC Southeast leaders have lately been asserting as the determination of the Southeast not to make the mistake of 2015 in voting against Buhari.

It was also to thank the president for what has undeniably been the most impactful infrastructural touch of the Federal Government in the Southeast geopolitical zone in recent times.

However, beneath the veneer of political pragmatism was the reality of the political leaders going on another fool’s errand.

Though the rally was termed a Southeast Rally, there was a notable absence of regional leaders of the party. None of the five Southeast ministers from the state attended the rally. Not even Governor Okorocha’s brother in-law and Minister of State (Education), Prof. Anthony Onwuka attended the rally.

Even more, the professed Southeast leaders of the party including former governors like Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Martins Elechi were absent at the rally.

That fault line was further manifested in the complete absence of Okorocha’s APC rivals at home, notably his deputy, Prince Eze Madumere and senators from the state and other notable APC leaders who were absent.

Some prominent Igbo APC leaders who did not attend claimed that they were not invited for the rally obviously because of the stance that they took against Okorocha’s plot to foist his son-in-law Uche Nwosu as his successor.

Also significant was the absence of the guest of honour, that is President Buhari. He sent the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha. Was that a product of the arithmetical postulation of the 97% + 5% relationship between Buhari and Ndigbo?

Beyond the slip-up was Buhari’s assertion through his representative, Mustapha, that the Southeast aspiration for the presidency would be determined by their support for the president in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

The inference was that by supporting his aspiration, the Southeast would prevent the situation whereby another northerner would emerge in 2019, and want to serve two terms and by that put the mythical 2023 Southeast presidency project at bay.

It is a catch-22 situation for the people of the Southeast.

President’s Buhari’s hypothesis has, however, not found traction among the mainstream Igbo leadership outside those in the APC. The narrative of the Southeast supporting Buhari by fire or by force is one that subjects the presidency of the country to primordial considerations that are against performance potentials and parameters.

So whether Buhari is good or not, he must be supported for the Southeast to produce a president for the country whether such a Southeast candidate is also good or not.

It is interesting that this narrative is now being contested. Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, lawyer, petroleum engineer and author who was a former supporter of President Buhari and is from the Southeast is now challenging Buhari for the APC ticket. Adamu Garba, a 35-year old I.T entrepreneur from Adamawa State is also challenging for the APC ticket. So, what is bad if any of these two men who have successfully managed their different businesses locally and abroad emerges president and changes the narrative of bad governance?

Or what of Dr. (Mrs.) Elishama Ideh, property entrepreneur turned philanthropist who has rescued thousands from the streets? She could as well project the narrative that what a man can do a woman can do also and maybe even better!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More