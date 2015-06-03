Why Uduaghan may quit PDP

BY CHARLES KUMOLU, Deputy Features Editor

Barring any last minute change of plan, a former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan may defect from the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Saturday Vanguard learned.

The proposed move could see him pitching his tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC. Considering that he was among the founding members of the PDP, and one of the former governors still visible in the party, those privy to the plan were lost as to the motivation behind it.

Investigations by Saturday Vanguard, however, revealed that the development was not accidental as it stemmed from many remote and immediate issues regarding how he had allegedly been unfairly treated by the leadership of the party in Delta State.

Though some regarded his senatorial ambition as being responsible, multiple sources told Saturday Vanguard that the plan had no direct link with Uduaghan’s aspiration.

In fact, the ambition of representing Delta South Senatorial District in the Senate was gathered to be the least among the factors that necessitated the proposed defection. The crux of the matter is what was described as the unfair treatment being meted to Uduaghan by the party leadership.

While the relationship between the ex-governor and the party leadership appears cordial on the surface, it was learned that the reverse is the case in reality.

Specifically, Saturday Vanguard was told that apart from being sidelined from key party affairs, various petitions had been written against Uduaghan for what was regarded as sinister purposes. For instance, it was learned that he was not nominated as a committee member from Delta State at the last Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Convention. And there was no explanation for that.

That is in addition to what the sources described as the neglect and abandonment of his legacies across the state.

The “humiliation” was said to have informed the former governor’s meeting with the state leadership of the party, but it yielded no result as the alleged ordeal continued. “They are forcing him out of the party,” a source said.

One of the sources said: “He has endured a lot. The current leadership of the PDP in the state has not been fair to him. This is a former governor who contributed to the party’s victory in 2015. He is not being accorded the honour and consideration he deserves. A lot of our supporters will not be happy that he is leaving, but he needs to be in a place where he is welcomed. They don’t want him to even go to the Senate on the party’s platform.

‘’As we are talking, plans have been perfected to write further petitions against him. What Uduaghan has been experiencing is nothing but humiliation.”

For Uduaghan, it is not just about going to the Senate, he deserves peace of mind and treatment befitting a former governor.”Obviously, the PDP in Delta is not protecting his interests. Interestingly, the APC is contacting him to join them. They have thrown their doors open to him while the party he helped to build is indifferent’’.