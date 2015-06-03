Latest News

Nigeria

Police kill 6 kidnap suspects in shootout

by 06/07/2018 22:23:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja -The Nigeria Police Force on Friday paraded 37 vicious kidnappers, armed robbers and cattle rustlers terrorizing travellers and people living in communities in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin Gwari – Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

Cross Section of Policemen during the flag off of Operation Harmony in Kafanchan , Kaduna State. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

The arrest of the dare-devil criminals followed the crime prevention and detection operations of the Police Force which have been strengthened with additional Police Personnel and needed logistics by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to proactively tackle the menace of Kidnappings, armed robberies, Trans-border Car Snatching and other violent crimes throughout the country.

Six of the hoodlums were killed in a shootout with policemen during the operations.

Speaking during the parading of the criminals in Suleija, Niger State, Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood said, “The Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, black spots and Criminal hideouts in the forests located in Kaduna, Minna, Tegina, Birnin gwari – Funtua within Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

“The Special Tactical Squad successfully smashed Six  notorious gangs and arrested the 37 suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom; some of their victims were rescued from their captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families”.

Moshood noted that some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies, multiple car snatching and moving them to Niger Republic and other neighbouring countries adding that six  of the suspects were killed during exchange of fire between the Police team and the suspected kidnappers/bandits.

The FPRO stated that all the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences.

“They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. However, investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large”.

