Nigeria’s exponential population

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why Madonna dated only toyboys and why, as she pushes 60, she's finally got bored with them

0out of 5

Robert Kennedy III and his CIA spy bride kick off their four-day wedding celebration with boat ride

0out of 5

Mother of girl declared dead twice slams doctors at...

0out of 5

Nigel Farage says Trump blimp is 'insult to a sitting US president'

0out of 5

White man accused of racial profiling at community pool is fired

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Nigeria’s exponential population

by 06/07/2018 21:05:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Franccccis Eweherido
“Population is only a strength if it is well educated, healthy, the economy has the capacity to provide them with employment and households have enough income to buy goods and services produced by businesses”—Mr. Bode Augusto, at the Vanguard Newspaper Economic Forum in April this year. since 1989 to raise awareness on global population issues.

Population control is a no go area in Nigeria. Successive governments in Nigeria have not had the courage to introduce any laws on family planning or birth control even in the face of runaway population growth. The closest I can remember is Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s tame and half-hearted effort of four children per family or (is it per woman, which raised a red flag then).

Religious and cultural beliefs continue to be major hindrances, but we cannot play the ostrich any more; we must take the bull by the horns. The statistics Augusto reeled out in April are scary. Quoting www.populationpyramids.net, he said Nigeria’s projected population by 2070 is 550 million people! We are talking of just 52 years from now and there is no concrete government policy to avert this looming disaster. Yeah, that is what it is, considering the way we have managed ourselves since independence from the British.

Nigeria’s population is currently estimated to be 198m. All things being equal, this should be a great advantage, but all things are not equal. Let us dissect the quote from Augusto. Is our population well educated? The Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, said between 65 and 70 million Nigerians are illiterates. Nigeria´s literate adult figure is put at about 60 per cent. Here we are just talking about those who are able to read and write. If you raise the bar to the number of Nigerians who are functionally literate, the figure will plummet. Look at the state of  our public schools from where most Nigerian children get their education. Many Nigerian graduates today are functionally illiterate. They cannot even write a good and coherent application letter, so how do they get the jobs? And if they do get the job through family connections or “bottom power,” how do they cope? So in terms of education, we are not there.

Next, are Nigerians healthy physically and mentally? How can, with N18,000  minimum wage? How can we be healthy with the funeral homes we call hospitals or teaching hospitals? How is that possible when medical personnel are more interested in collecting money than saving human lives? How can we be mentally healthy when parents are helpless seeing their children go to bed on empty stomachs and not knowing when they will be able to provide the next meal? How can we be mentally healthy when human life has become so cheap? How can a woman whose entire family (husband and children) is wiped out before her very eyes be normal in life again? Even countries at war are not losing the number of civilians Nigeria loses every day.

In those days, I used to joke that “Nigerians too like life, dem no dey commit suicide.” Not any more, beyond the indoctrinated suicide bombers, many Nigerians are taking to suicide, appalling and defeatist as the act is, to free themselves from whatever burden they are carrying. Experts are warning of increased rate of mental disorder among Nigerians.

Still on Augusto’s criteria for a population to be considered an asset, our economy is not providing jobs for its teeming population. About a third of our youths are unemployed, many others are underemployed. Today, many working class Nigerians have the qualification, requisite skills, cognate experience and platforms to earn a decent living, but it is a daily struggle to eke out a living. Our economy, even with its obvious potentials, is currently strangulating and unforgiving to small and medium scale businesses, which are supposed to provide the bulk of employment to our teeming population.

Finally on Augusto’s criteria, do households have enough money to buy goods and services produced by companies? Of course not; not with N18,000 as minimum wage, not with the spiralling inflation and shrinking income of many Nigerians. The recently released World Poverty Index says 44 per cent (87.1million) Nigerians live on less than two dollars a day and that is below poverty line. If you travel to any Nigerian village, the level of poverty and hunger is numbing.

I am no economist and do not intend to go deep into unfamiliar waters, but the growth rate of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product in 2017 was 0.8 per cent, which was mainly due to increasing oil production and sales, not the work of our hands. Compare this to our population growth of 2.63 per cent in 2017.  Even for a non economist, these figures portend danger in the future. Our population growth is simply not sustainable and government needs to take urgent action.

In my view, part of what is fuelling this population growth is our pattern of representation in the legislature and some government set ups. Let us scrap representation or quotas based on population. Like the Senate, let the number of representatives from each state be uniform. Also this unitary system of resource allocation in a federal system of government should stop. Let the resources devolve to the sources where they come from. Some states seem to be using population to corner more resources and it is not even used for the benefit of the people.

But it is not just government; individuals also need to help themselves. A couple with a combined income of N20m per annum has three children. Their driver and his wife with a combined income of N2m per annum have six children! You give birth to eight children in these tough times and expect your “rich” brother, who restricted himself to only three children, to help you train your battalion! And when he does not meet your expectations, you bear a grudge. Maiguard has three wives and 10 children and his oga has only one wife and three children!  We must begin to persuade, encourage and ultimately coerce our people to have only the number of children they can adequately cater for. We are breeding too many potential vagabonds and it is not healthy for our society.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More