Saraki : Coalition of CSOs hails Supreme Court judgement on CCT trial

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Drug addict is charged in the death of dog

0out of 5

Dr. Conrad Murray calls Joe Jackson 'one of the worst fathers to his children in history'

0out of 5

Teen assaulted by bartender in Texas burger joint for wearing a red MAGA hat 'made racist comments'

0out of 5

Ex-Playboy centerfold sues a top fundraiser for Trump

0out of 5

Southern California hit by record-breaking heat wave

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Saraki : Coalition of CSOs hails Supreme Court judgement on CCT trial

by 07/07/2018 07:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A coalition of Civil Society Organizations, yesterday, hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court exonerating the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of charges preferred against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, by the federal government.

Saraki

The coalition under the aegis of Concerned CSOs Alliance for Democracy and Development, CCA4D,in a statement in Abuja, signed by its National President, Ishaku Mohammed Abubakar,described the judgment as victory for democracy.

While describing the Senate President as “astute statesman whose moral compass consistently points to the direction of the truth” , the group alleged that the charges against the him by the federal government at the CCT were “trumped-up charges” aimed at diverting citizens away from important issues.

“The former Governor of Kwara State is an astute statesman whose moral compass consistently points to the direction of truth.

“The charges against him by the Federal Government are trumped-up charges to divert the attention of the citizens away from the important issues,”it insisted.

The group which said it was an alliance of over 20 civil society organizations dedicated to strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria, said the Justice Musa Mohammed Dattijo-led 5-man ruling had again pointed to the fact that judiciary was not only the beacon of Nigeria’s democracy but also their last hope.

” The triumph of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the Supreme Court today shouldn’t be very surprising to the discerning. Ever since he took the mantle of leadership at the legislature, there has been a committed attempt by the Executive Arm of the Federal Government to bring him down.

“These usurpers and enemies of democracy for the past three years have been on a fest of buttressing half-truths and whole lies just to impugn his personality.

“With the judgment of the Supreme Court today, it buttresses the premise that the judiciary is the beacon of our democracy and the last best hope for Nigerians.

” The judiciary has been unbiased in dispensing justice. The Bukola Saraki that we know is forever committed to the Nigerian project because he knows fully well that the old folklore that “all bullies are cowards” remains true up until this day and the Federal Government should note that those who fix things for a morally indefensible and politically decadent order will succeed only for a transient moment, “it added.

The statement read further:” With the happenings going on in the country especially with the rising insecurity, we would have expected the executive to step up the gas and offer presidential leadership. Alas, that is not Nigeria’s current reality.

“The Federal Government and its political actors have been on a campaign to smear anyone they perceive as a threat, and they have become a contract for jingoistic and hostile fly-by comments that disunite the country instead of healing the divides.

“The business of governance for three years now has been sacrificed on the altar of sinister politicking. Isn’t it clear to the mischief-makers that Mr. Saraki is making tremendous headway in the many legal travails he is facing and it’s about time they desist? With the array of mines strewn in his path, the Senate he leads has done in two years what it took past senate four years to achieve.

“We would be very insincere with ourselves if we posit that we don’t know the folks that are responsible for Mr. Saraki’s current travails.

“2019 is getting closer and our PVC’s are always in our pockets.”

Recall that the apex court in its ruling delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, held that the decision of the Court of Appeal case prima facie made against Saraki is ‘the juridical equivalent of a forensic somersault.”

Recall also that in June 2017, the Danladi Umar-led Code of Conduct Tribunal terminated the trial that was brought against the Senate President.

It based its decision on the grounds that the prosecution, with the four witnesses and forty-nine exhibits tendered, failed to show any credible evidence conecting Bukola Saraki to the eighteen counts preferred against him.

However, in December 2017, the Federal Government filed an appeal against the decision of the CCT, and with clear interference from the Federal Government three out of the dismissed eighteen counts were restored and the Senate President was ordered to return to the CCT to defend the three charges.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More