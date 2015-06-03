Benue youths vows to resist proposed FG’s ranch in the state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, has cautioned that Benue youths would resist any attempt by the federal government to take over any parcel of land in the state for the proposed federal government ranch.

RANCHING

The organisation maintained that the ranching of cattle in the state must be in line with the dictates of the state’s grazing law enacted last year.

In a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard in Makurdi, President General of TYO, Comrade Timothy Hembaor urged the federal government to do the needful by effecting the arrest of leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, and those of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for publicly claiming responsibility for all the killings that had taken place in the state.

“It is only when that is done that our people and indeed Nigerians would take the federal government seriously because those who have claimed responsibility for the killings cannot be seen to be walking free in the streets while the government turns the other way.”

While regretting the statement credited to the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who was quoted to have implored states to accept the federal government’s proposed reaching to avoid more killings, Hembaor said the statement had implicated the government of alleged complicity in the killings.

He said “Nigeria is gradually sliding to a failed state under the watch of the present federal government but Tiv youths are now prepared to defend the inheritance bequeathed to us by our forefathers with the last drop of their blood because no part of our land will be ceded to herdsmen.

“As far as we are concerned, the President Muhammadu Buhari led government has not done enough to safeguard lives and property of Nigerians in the face of the ceaseless killings, it is sad indeed.”