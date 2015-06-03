Ugwuanyi’s victory triumph of good over evil-Igwesi

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A former member of Federal House of Representatives chief U.S.A Igwesi has commended the bold and courageous judgment of the Justices of the Supreme Court affirming Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the authentic candidate of Peoples Democratic Party during the 2015 gubernatorial primaries of the party. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

The former lawmaker while describing the Supreme Court judgment as landmark and well articulated, insisted that the judgment was an attestation of the supremacy of the good people of the state over the forces of evil and that it has gone a long way to proclaim and affirm that power belongs to God and not man.

He observed that the ruling was a true and proper reflection of the truth during the period under review and that the panel of justices who arrived at this decision were in tune with the truth of the matter and should not have settled for the opposite, arguing that the law is an ass and cannot be perverted against the will of the people.

According to him ‘protracted judicial voyage was sheer distraction and unnecessary and advised politicians to always learn to accept defeat especially in an exercise that was adjudged free and fair by an unbiased umpire.

The former leader of Enugu House of Assembly however observed that the generality of the electorates of Enugu State were not in any way astonished by the long awaited judgment, simply because they firmly believe in the massive and unprecedented democratic dividends been delivered by Gov. Ugwuanyi can never be truncated by evil forces who do not realize that there must be an end to frivolous litigations.

‘Today the good people of Enugu State have profoundly spoken again as holistically captured in the overall judgment ebulliently delivered by the Justices of the Supreme Court.

“History has been finally made today with a profound statement that power belongs to the people. I therefore commend the Governor, the government and the entire people of the state for this singular victory’