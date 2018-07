AD cancels primary election

The Alliance for Democracy, AD, has cancelled its primary election held on the 25th of June 2018 after the election was declared inconclusive.

A statement by the party’s National Chairman, Chief Joseph Avazi, AD said the party has therefore reverted to the recommendations given by an appeal committee that was set up to look into the matter.

The statement reads thus:

This is to inform your office that following the impasse leading to declaring osun primary election of the party as inconclusive, an appeal committee set up on purpose has submitted recommendations which include cancellation of the primary election held on the 25th June 2018 and advised strongly that the party should revert to status quo. The party, having cancelled the inconclusive primary election, has reverted to status quo,” the statement concluded.