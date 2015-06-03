You’re Awolowo’s reincarnation, APC excos tell Ayandele

…as he declares for governor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, party Executive members in Oyo state have given a thumbs up to one of the governorship aspirant in the state, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, popularly called Stainless within the State, saying he is a reincarnation of one of the founding fathers of Nigeria, Chief Awolowo.

Olubada, Ayandele

The journey to the Oyo State government’s highest seat is bound to be, indeed, very eventful as 2019 draws nearer, following the formal declaration of Ayandele to contest the governorship election in the state.

#Eruobodo2019, which is Ayandele’s campaign mantra, set the state agog today when Dr. Ayandele formerly declared his intention to contest for the number one seat to serve the good people of Oyo State and build on the progress the incumbent governor, Sen. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

The gubernatorial aspiration got a big boost when the former governor of Oyo State in 1983, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, visited the Stainless campaign office on Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ibadan and certified Dr. Ayandele as the worthy voice of the people come 2019 election. METRONEWS NG recalls that same Dr. Omololu once predicted the emergence of Oba Saliu Adetunji as the Olubadan before the latter was crowned 10years later.

The campaign train then hit town and berthed first at the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRM Oba Saliu Adetunji, where the aspirant sought his royal blessing and approval to lead the state come May 29, 2019.

With his humble entourage well received by the king, Olusola was able to give insights into the great plans he has for the good people of Oyo State.

In his response, the Olubadan praised him for his courage and wished him success in his quest to become the next Oyo State governor.

“By the special grace of God, you shall become governor,” Olubadan said, “No one can make a king but God. Therefore, don’t listen to those who claim it can’t be done.”

After, the train moved to pay homage to Obafemi Awolowo’s family, who had already shown its acceptance and approval of Olusola’s ambition by granting the aspirant the permission to put his campaign poster beside late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s picture on a billboard stationed in front of the great Yoruba leader’s Ibadan house.

The eldest daughter of the first premier of South West, Mrs. Tola Oyediran, also prayed for the aspirant and said she is in total support of his dream to govern the state.

The excitement came to a crescendo when at the Oyo APC party secretariat, the executives likened the aspirant to the great Awolowo, describing him as the reincarnation of the late Yoruba leader.

Dr. Olusola Ayandele, who is an Ibarapa man, said he is not desperate to become the governor of Oyo State but he is determined to be.

At the mega rally ground, where multitude of party faithfuls and the people of the state trooped out in support of #Eruobodo2019, Olusola, who never minced word at his conviction of being the next governor of the state, made known his plans again for the people principal of which is ensuring that farming is enough to be the major internally generated revenue.

“If Cocoa House, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium formerly known as Liberty Stadium and first television station in Africa were built with money generated from cocoa, then we can do it again,” he insisted.

With today’s successful declaration, the journey to the state house has just began and Dr. Olusola Ayandele made it known he is not afraid to face the future as he is well prepared to tackle the challenges in ensuring he clinches the ticket to represent the great and progressive party, APC, by building on the successes of incumbent governor, Sen. Ajimobi.

When asked of his take on what the future holds as he had thrown his hat into the ring, the successful businessman and seasoned engineer smiled, looked at his wife, Dr. Mrs. Yinka Ayandele, whose mobilization of the women folks for the day’s outing added glamour to the event and said, “Eru o b’odo, eni to fe kan l’odo ni komura.”