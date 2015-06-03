You’re Awolowo’s reincarnation, APC excos tell Ayandele

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

North Korea warns talks with US delegation `regrettable´

0out of 5

Terrifying wasp that uses stinger 'like a fierce weapon' to lay eggs INSIDE spiders found in Amazon

0out of 5

Former reporter who Justin Trudeau 'groped' at a music festival 18 years ago breaks her silence 

0out of 5

Seal chases woman down the street

0out of 5

Football coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai schoolboys cheated death before

0out of 5

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
You’re Awolowo’s reincarnation, APC excos tell Ayandele

07/07/2018

…as he declares for governor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, party Executive members in Oyo state have given a thumbs up to one of the governorship aspirant in the state, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, popularly called Stainless within the State, saying he is a reincarnation of one of the founding fathers of Nigeria, Chief Awolowo.

Olubada, Ayandele

The journey to the Oyo State government’s highest seat is bound to be, indeed, very eventful as 2019 draws nearer, following the formal declaration of Ayandele to contest the governorship election in the state.

#Eruobodo2019, which is Ayandele’s campaign mantra, set the state agog today when Dr. Ayandele formerly declared his intention to contest for the number one seat to serve the good people of Oyo State and build on the progress the incumbent governor, Sen. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi.

The gubernatorial aspiration got a big boost when the former governor of Oyo State in 1983, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, visited the Stainless campaign office on Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ibadan and certified Dr. Ayandele as the worthy voice of the people come 2019 election. METRONEWS NG recalls that same Dr. Omololu once predicted the emergence of Oba Saliu Adetunji as the Olubadan before the latter was crowned 10years later.

The campaign train then hit town and berthed first at the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRM Oba Saliu Adetunji, where the aspirant sought his royal blessing and approval to lead the state come May 29, 2019.

With his humble entourage well received by the king, Olusola was able to give insights into the great plans he has for the good people of Oyo State.

In his response, the Olubadan praised him for his courage and wished him success in his quest to become the next Oyo State governor.

“By the special grace of God, you shall become governor,” Olubadan said, “No one can make a king but God. Therefore, don’t listen to those who claim it can’t be done.”

After, the train moved to pay homage to Obafemi Awolowo’s family, who had already shown its acceptance and approval of Olusola’s ambition by granting the aspirant the permission to put his campaign poster beside late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s picture on a billboard stationed in front of the great Yoruba leader’s Ibadan house.

The eldest daughter of the first premier of South West, Mrs. Tola Oyediran, also prayed for the aspirant and said she is in total support of his dream to govern the state.

The excitement came to a crescendo when at the Oyo APC party secretariat, the executives likened the aspirant to the great Awolowo, describing him as the reincarnation of the late Yoruba leader.

Dr. Olusola Ayandele, who is an Ibarapa man, said he is not desperate to become the governor of Oyo State but he is determined to be.

At the mega rally ground, where multitude of party faithfuls and the people of the state trooped out in support of #Eruobodo2019, Olusola, who never minced word at his conviction of being the next governor of the state, made known his plans again for the people principal of which is ensuring that farming is enough to be the major internally generated revenue.

“If Cocoa House, Obafemi Awolowo Stadium formerly known as Liberty Stadium and first television station in Africa were built with money generated from cocoa, then we can do it again,” he insisted.

With today’s successful declaration, the journey to the state house has just began and Dr. Olusola Ayandele made it known he is not afraid to face the future as he is well prepared to tackle the challenges in ensuring he clinches the ticket to represent the great and progressive party, APC, by building on the successes of incumbent governor, Sen. Ajimobi.

When asked of his take on what the future holds as he had thrown his hat into the ring, the successful businessman and seasoned engineer smiled, looked at his wife, Dr. Mrs. Yinka Ayandele, whose mobilization of the women folks for the day’s outing added glamour to the event and said, “Eru o b’odo, eni to fe kan l’odo ni komura.”

