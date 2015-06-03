Why we are the mainstream, original APC; not a faction – Buba Galadima

Latest News

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
Latest News

NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
Latest News

2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

0out of 5

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

0out of 5

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

0out of 5

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

0out of 5

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Nigeria

Why we are the mainstream, original APC; not a faction – Buba Galadima

by 07/07/2018 14:02:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, in this interview, speaks on why the formation of his group was inevitable.

Your announcement  concerning the formation of Reformed APC triggered a huge reaction in the polity. Why is this move coming now and what are your goals?

Let me establish my credentials. I was the National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, one of the three parties, together with the nPDP and a  faction of APGA, that formed the APC. I was one of the nine signatories  to  the memorandum  of understanding that we signed ahead of the formation of the party. Earlier, I had been, since January 2002,  one of the key operational allies of President Buhari .

Buba Galadima

Our goal was to enthrone constitutional democracy, party democracy under the rule of law. Having made such monumental sacrifice  for 16,17 years, we cannot sit  and watch either the party in which we participated  in forming or the government which I had contributed more than any living human being to bring  about in Nigeria go adrift. As a patriotic citizen, we owe it a duty to our country and to the men and women including children  to ensure good government.

We were abundantly rewarded by God  who gave us this government. Therefore, we would not allow anybody to mess   us up or drag our good names and integrity in  the mud. This is why we felt it is a call to  duty, having seen our party which we  laboured   to built getting adrift. In fact, the situation became worse than that of those we campaigned to remove from office. This is the clarion call that I have answered. I put  down my life  to make sure that constitutional democracy is established. Once there is no rule of law, we are in a  jungle.

The Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the governor of Sokoto State, the heavy weights  in your group, among others, were not  present when you made your announcement. Only Bawu Baraje was there. Is there a reason for that, and are you all on the same page?.

I am a heavy weight  just  like  any politician in Nigeria. I was the youth leader of the NPN, the Financial Secretary of the NRC, member of Board  of Trustees of the APC, and  member of the National  Caucus  of the APC. I have  impeccable credentials. Kawu  Baraje was Secretary and  National  Chairman of the PDP. We are heavy weight enough. But during the press conference, I  alluded to the fact that  members of this rescue mission for democracy in our country comprise  of former members of  CPC, ACN ,ANPP, nPDP, and elements of APGA . And  Bukola Saraki or Dogara, Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal.

You cited  Article 20, Proviso 1 of the constitution of the APC that stipulates that when a nominee is set for an election, there must be a vote of yes or no. And you believed that the way it was done on  national television, it was violated. Can you explain that?

If we were to be in court, you could have been invited as one of the witnesses to tender your record of the proceedings of that convention. You cannot build  something on nothing. There were infractions right from the ward congresses leading to the convention. Therefore the processes were faulty, the processes were a  non-event, therefore the executives produced through these processes cannot stand legal interpretation. That is  why we call ourselves the mainstream APC. We are claiming that we are the authentic leaders of this party, not usurpers who just came, used their position to influence and got themselves announced  as leaders. Therefore we are members of the APC.

Can you call people like Asiwaju Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as usurpers?

Why not, if they go against the law?

Was any of those  you mentioned a  signatory to the party  as I am?  We have  a stake. We have staked our integrity   and image, that is why the party was nationally accepted. Therefore we cannot sit back when we run counter to the law.

On national television, we saw Governor Badaru, who was Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee. He asked the crowd before the nomination was accepted  whether everyone agreed  and the response was yes. You thought he should have also asked if they didn’t agree?

Of course that was what we expected. That is what we are saying. That is what we are talking about. The Constitution is explicit. When you put the question, ‘do you agree?, and some people say yes, there  should be a follow up question to say, who are those that do not agree? Then you evaluate which one is more by voice, that is if you are using the voice vote. It is after this that you can determine whether the man is legally   approved by the convention or rejected because, during nomination, there was  imposition, people were stopped from buying   forms, accessing forms and attending venues that   would generate delegates to the National Convention. And those people could have been more.

If Badaru had asked for yes/no votes, there would have been mixed reactions.

But he didn’t ask for a no vote. He only asked for a yes vote. How about those who didn’t respond, could he tell us the number?

Kawu  Baraje said he was satisfied with the outcome   of the convention even though he expressed his discontent with the proceedings, but you are contradicting the statement now. If a ranking member of your group says the process was satisfactory, how do we reconcile your statement?

Let me say that he has confirmed  that there was only a yes question. That there was eruption of yes vote is in your own imagination. That is not correct. Why didn’t he then ask whether there were people  who disagreed with this affirmation?  Let me make some correction. There are two ways of authenticating  and approving the  candidature  of a  person in a convention or congress. One, you use the ballot box.

We agreed with him because some people pulled out on the podium there and then, we could not have printed those ballot papers, therefore we resorted  to voice vote. It means the process and procedure was defective, legally. We are also questioning that right from the beginning, there were no congresses. Incidentally, it was  Imo State where  the executive did not participate  in the congress that was now being affirmed and accepted by the national congress, that is the executive of Mr Rochas Okorocha. It never participated  in the congress. Kawu  Baraje, you alleged, I didn’t see him. His name is Abubakar Kawu  Baraje. I am Abubakar Buba Galadima. Kawu  Baraje is the chairman of the newPDP. I, Abubakar Buba  Galadima, an  the chairman of the Reformed APC. I could not stand for him.

There is speculation that this move of yours is more of desperation because you had hoped that the national convention would not hold, and your plans were scuttled the moment the tenure elongation was reversed.

Let me make a correction. We are not a faction or a bloc. We are not a break-away. We are the mainstream, original APC.

Without INEC regictration or convention

But there was no convention.

Do you have a constitution as a party?

We are members of APC. We are not desperate. Our desperation, if there is any, is to enthrone good governance and constitutional democracy. If there is any  desperation, it is expressed on the side of those who want  to contest election without facing challengers.. They are desperate. Infact, they can do anything to make sure they weed  out all those areas of decent competitors that would challenge them in a free and fair primary; therefore, they are congregating their boys so that they are delivered on a platter of gold.

Any democracy without competition  is bound to fail. In 1999, the PDP held a stiff convention to elect  its presidential  candidate; so also in 2003,2007 and  2011, but, in  2015, when they had a sole presidential candidate, they lost  the presidential election. So also, when we brought  Buhari, there was no contest against his  candidature in 2003,2007 and  2011, but  he lost all the elections. And if the APC conducts any primary without competition, they are bound to lose.

Is your APC going to end up with PDP?

We are R-APC for now. Politics is dynamic.

*Interview first aired on Channels Television

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More