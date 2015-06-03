Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Leading Putin critic was found strangled to death the day he was due in court

Mexico's president-elect will propose amnesty law

The woman behind Mamma Mia!, shares her memories from the set of the sequel

Black man Tasered by police while sitting on a curb says incompetence, not racism is to blame

Guy Pearce regrets claims his former co-star Kevin Spacey was 'handsy' with him

Cyril Ramaphosa

Naguib Sawiris

Youssef Mansour

Adrian Gore

Stephen Saad

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Corruption, major impediment to Nigeria’s development, says Supreme Court Judge

Kano – Justice Tanko Muhammad of the Supreme Court has said that corruption remains one of the major impediments to Nigeria’s development.

Muhammad said on Saturday in Kano while delivering a key note address at the 11th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), the menace has permeated every level of Nigerian society.

“It is sad that whenever corruption is mentioned, attention goes to public office holders only, however, even the common man is not left out in corruption practices,” he said.

corruption

According to him, the country’s development challenges are traceable to high level corruption in public and private life.

“The monster of corruption has grown so big and strong that it has penetrated all aspects of our life.

“As Muslims we must not forget the statement of Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him, that Allah has cursed the one who bribes and one bribed,” he added.

Muhammad commended the passage of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition) act, 2015, but said it must be reviewed to meet new challenges posed by e-criminals and protect the public against their evil acts.

In the area of security, Muhammad said that there was need to strength national security and develop ‎strong institutions to meet with challenges of the fast changing and increasingly complicated modern life.

The Judge urged MULAN members to promote national security, respect for human rights, rule of law and fight against corruption.

‎Earlier, President of MULAN, Dr Kamal Dawud, condemned the killings of innocent Nigerians and called on the Federal Government to invest more in curbing the “faceless people and organisations fueling crises all over Nigeria”.

“The government should warn all religious organisations in Nigeria against hate speech, any religious leader that instigates followers should be made to face the law,” he said.

He also called on government at all levels to do what is necessary to make life easier for Nigerians, as well as improve and develop the economy.

The MULAN president appealed to religious and traditional leaders to compliment efforts of the government, by playing positive roles in overcoming the country’s security challenges.

On the 2019 general elections, Kamal said politicians must desist from heating up the polity, and dwelt on issues that would add value to the life of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference has as its theme: National Security, Human rights and developmental challenges in the 21st century Nigeria. (NAN)

MNT/MA/MZA

