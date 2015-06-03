Gowon, Omobude urge Buhari to end bloodshed

Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of "Lamba"?

06/07/2018
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate

06/07/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

North Korea warns talks with US delegation `regrettable´

Terrifying wasp that uses stinger 'like a fierce weapon' to lay eggs INSIDE spiders found in Amazon

Former reporter who Justin Trudeau 'groped' at a music festival 18 years ago breaks her silence 

Seal chases woman down the street

Football coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai schoolboys cheated death before

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Nigeria

Gowon, Omobude urge Buhari to end bloodshed

By By Olayinka Latona

EMINENT Nigerians including former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude and Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and deal with those responsible for killing innocent farmers and other citizens across the country.

They made the call Thursday at the 13th annual luncheon & awards ceremony of The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos with the theme: “Working for the Master while it is day”.

Gen. Gowon, patron of the BSN, who was represented by President/Board Chairman of the society, Dr. Aaron Nuhu lamented the growing rate of bloodshed in different parts of the country, pointing out that but for God’s mercy, the country would have been plunged into a major crisis as result of the killings.

Urging Nigerians not to relent in praying for the peace of the country, the former Head of State said: “There is so much bloodshed in the country but as Christians we are expected to pray for sustained peace and improved well-being of all.

On his own part, PFN President, Rev. Omobude lamented that the killing of unsuspecting Nigerians by armed Fulani herdsmen and other criminals had gone on unchallenged and has developed to become a daily affair.

He therefore called on President Buhari to take a look at the promises he made to Nigerians ahead  of the 2015 elections and make every effort to fulfill them, stressing that it is the responsibility of government at various levels to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes or religions.

In his words: “We want to see action from the government and less words, we want to see an end to bloodshed; we want to see government protecting his people. We want a Nigeria where people can move from Lagos to Kano doing his business unhindered and practice his faith without threat.

“I also call on Nigerians to demand from their elected officers the promises they made and hold them accountable to such promises,” he maintained.

Commenting on the clamour for self defence where security operatives have failed in their duties, Omobude said: “The primary responsibility of every government is to protect the citizens and if that fails, you cannot give your neck for the people to slaughter. You have a responsibility to do that which you can do within the confines of the law to protect yourself.”

Also speaking on the security situation in Nigeria, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu said: “The crisis in the country should be brought to a halt by powers that be. The security of Nigerians should be of topmost priority to the authorities. Everything that need to be done to make sure that the intelligence gathering is of the utmost important now and government should pay attention to whatever the intelligence brings up.

“Government should find a lasting solution, find a common ground between the contenders and do so with justice and equity,” she said.

