Gowon, Omobude urge Buhari to end bloodshed

By By Olayinka Latona

EMINENT Nigerians including former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude and Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and deal with those responsible for killing innocent farmers and other citizens across the country.

They made the call Thursday at the 13th annual luncheon & awards ceremony of The Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN, at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos with the theme: “Working for the Master while it is day”.

Gen. Gowon, patron of the BSN, who was represented by President/Board Chairman of the society, Dr. Aaron Nuhu lamented the growing rate of bloodshed in different parts of the country, pointing out that but for God’s mercy, the country would have been plunged into a major crisis as result of the killings.

Urging Nigerians not to relent in praying for the peace of the country, the former Head of State said: “There is so much bloodshed in the country but as Christians we are expected to pray for sustained peace and improved well-being of all.

On his own part, PFN President, Rev. Omobude lamented that the killing of unsuspecting Nigerians by armed Fulani herdsmen and other criminals had gone on unchallenged and has developed to become a daily affair.

He therefore called on President Buhari to take a look at the promises he made to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 elections and make every effort to fulfill them, stressing that it is the responsibility of government at various levels to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes or religions.

In his words: “We want to see action from the government and less words, we want to see an end to bloodshed; we want to see government protecting his people. We want a Nigeria where people can move from Lagos to Kano doing his business unhindered and practice his faith without threat.

“I also call on Nigerians to demand from their elected officers the promises they made and hold them accountable to such promises,” he maintained.

Commenting on the clamour for self defence where security operatives have failed in their duties, Omobude said: “The primary responsibility of every government is to protect the citizens and if that fails, you cannot give your neck for the people to slaughter. You have a responsibility to do that which you can do within the confines of the law to protect yourself.”

Also speaking on the security situation in Nigeria, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu said: “The crisis in the country should be brought to a halt by powers that be. The security of Nigerians should be of topmost priority to the authorities. Everything that need to be done to make sure that the intelligence gathering is of the utmost important now and government should pay attention to whatever the intelligence brings up.

“Government should find a lasting solution, find a common ground between the contenders and do so with justice and equity,” she said.