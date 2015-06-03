PDP demands Adeosun’s immediate sack, arraignment over NYSC scam

…Calls for an independent inquest to ascertain Nigeria’s revenue profile

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately order the sack, arrest and arraignment of Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun for alleged criminal forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate. Minister for Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

The party said on no circumstance should President Buhari shield the minister from the wrath of the law, adding that Nigerians were becoming tired of the kid’s glove treatment meted out to indicted officials of the Buhari government in the past.

In a statement issued Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the Minister’s NYSC certificate scandal was a vindication of its position that the Buhari government is not as upright as it wants Nigerians and other citizens of the world to believe.

“The world can now see how the Buhari Presidency has been concealing sharp practices under it. We can now see why there is humongous corruption under President Buhari’s watch and why Mr. President has refused to take any concrete steps to check the sleazes in his administrations.Perhaps such ‘artful dodgers’ were deliberately hired and placed in revenue related agencies to perfect the pilfering of our common patrimony for interests in the Buhari Presidency.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari to prove himself a man of integrity by allowing an open system-wide and independent inquest into all alleged corrupt practices in his presidency. We challenge President Buhari to be bold to allow an open independent inquest into the exact figures amounting to the trillions of naira oil revenue earned by the nation in the last three years and how he had spent same with Mrs. Adeosun as minister of finance.

“Mr. President should also allow an open inquest into his handling, with Mrs Adeosun, of all our depleted foreign financial instruments, including the Excess Crude Account (ECA), from which funds were taken without recourse to the National Assembly.

“President Buhari should also allow an inquest into his administration’s borrowing of over N10 trillion in 30 months, with Mrs. Adeosun as minister of finance and the purposes for which the money was used.

“We challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts as well as the alleged stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, all in a sector under his direct purview as Minister of Petroleum,” the statement read even as the party challenged the Presidency to open “an investigation into the N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) intervention fund and the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) alleged to have been stolen from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by APC officials and Presidency cabal.”

Mrs. Adeosun is currently enmeshed in NYSC certificate forgery scandal; a development that is likely to intensify calls for her replacement if proven to be true.